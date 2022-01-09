NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a woman in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday.
According to police, 60-year-old Gary O. McClain was found dead in a Savoy Motel room on Dickerson Pike.
Police believe that the woman in the photo may be driving a 2017 Hyundai Accent, with a license plate that reads 3P5-2S1.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police at 615-742-7463.
