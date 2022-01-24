NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an armed robbery where two men were held at gunpoint at Opry Mills Police Sunday afternoon.
Authorities say the two suspects approached two men in their 30's as they were walking to their car around 2:30 p.m. demanding the victim's phones, cash, and jewelry.
Police say the suspects were driving a white four-door Toyota Corolla with a missing bumper.
News4 crews spoke with shoppers about overall safety at Opry Mills. Several people including shopper Courtney Bosas mentioned they've never really felt unsafe at this mall.
"I feel like it's one of the safest places I've been to in the Nashville area. I grew up in a very small town so being in the city is kind of new to me. But, I feel safe at this mall," said Bosas.
Other shoppers like Melissa Nappier from Knoxville say the number of times she's frequented the mall there has always seen security patrolling the property.
"I've seen at least one patrol car go around as I'm trying to park or if I'm leaving. I've seen them in the mall itself as well," said Nappier.
News4 reached out to Opry Mills regarding the incident, and they referred us to the responding law enforcement agency.
Investigators urge the public to share any information on this case with Metro Police.
