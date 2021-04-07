NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have been pushing for new uniforms for a while now, and those new threads just got approved.
At Summit Uniforms, they sell everything from belts and bags to beanies and boots. Their latest customer is the Metro Police Department.
"They've never been able to wear a polo for a uniform," Sue Johnson, who works at Summit Uniforms, said.
The officers are also getting new pants with more pockets. The clothes are cooler because they're more lightweight than their current uniforms. They also stretch.
"And if you get something on it, you just dust it off. Seriously, I kid you not. You get something on it. You get a little damp rag dust it off. You can wear it for two or three days instead of just one," said Johnson.
The new uniforms aren't just designed for comfort.
"Certainly, the level of comfort you have while you're working helps boost your spirits, and it's definitely going to boost morale in the department," James Smallwood, the president of the Nashville Fraternal Order of Police, said.
Smallwood said this is something that officers have wanted for more than a year.
"I think it's a positive step in the right direction," Smallwood said. "I think we're seeing a lot of police departments across the country shift to this because it is a benefit for long-term health and makes our officers more comfortable on the job."
"It's time for a change. You know it's a whole new world out there," Johnson said. "So now, if we get our officers caught up with the other departments or surrounding counties, they're going to feel like they are new."
Metro Police will also be allowed to wear load-bearing vests. The department is considering allowing officers to have closely trimmed beards and goatees.
