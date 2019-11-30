NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police and the FBI are actively searching for a single suspect after a robbery at the Regions Bank at 2409 Lebanon Pike.
Police were called to the bank at Noon Saturday after a man went into the bank and demanded money and acted as if he had a weapon on his person.
No actual weapon was seen during this incident.
If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact police at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.