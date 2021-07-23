NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for an armed robber and accused murderer with outstanding warrants for the fatal shooting of another man in 2018.
Police have multiple warrants out for 30-year-old Travis Harris involving the 2018 fatal shooting of 34-year-old Quinton Brooks in the parking lot of McFerrin Community Park.
Police said "arrest for Brooks’ murder, Harris, who had been on parole for a 2011 aggravated robbery, was later jailed at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility to serve the remainder of his sentence while he awaited trial in Nashville. Hardeman County late Wednesday sent Harris to Robertson County on a detainer for failure to pay child support. Robertson County did not know that the state also had a detainer on Harris for murder in Nashville. Harris was released on Thursday since he no longer had any further charges in Robertson County."
Police said Harris is considered armed and dangerous and is asking the public for any information by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.