NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police have over 40 new officers on the force.
The officers in training have graduated after about six months of training. Mayor John Cooper and Chief Anderson were in attendance.
“Family values kind of got me into wanting to do what’s right and helping those that can’t help themselves,” said new officer Beri Scott.
These new officers will rotate between all Nashville precincts before they are assigned.
