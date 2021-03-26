NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An 80-year-old Nashville man died after a two-car crash on Charlotte Pike on Friday afternoon, Metro Police said.
Metro Police said a Hyundai Elantra attempted to make a left turn onto the Interstate 40 East entrance ramp and collided with the oncoming Nissan Rogue driving westbound on Charlotte Pike.
The Rogue's driver Larry Wirth was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where police said he died upon arrival. Police said Wirth's 79-year-old wife was taken to St. Thomas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of Elantra was taken to Centennial Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Metro Police say that there was no indication of drug or alcohol impairment at the scene. Still, the investigation will determine which driver had the right of way before crashing.
