NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the two teenagers wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old male on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators are looking to locate 16-year-old Wilton Alexander and 15-year-old Trameisha Farris in connection with Edgar J. Utley V's deadly shooting. Police said Utley was shot on his home's front porch on Pointer Court in Antioch.

Police said a female who is believed to be Farris visited Utley. Farris was in the house for about ten minutes before police said they both came out on his porch. That's when police said a male believed to be Alexander was hiding and waiting for Utley.

Police said there was a struggle between Utley and the male and Utley was shot. Police said Utley died after being rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The male and the female fled the area.

Investigators said robbery is believed to be the motive. Police believe Alexander and Farris are traveling together. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police at 615-742-7463.

A GoFundme page has been setup for medical expenses and final arrangements. The fund has raised more than $700 and to donate, click here.