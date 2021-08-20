NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after they were critically injured in a shooting on Scruggs Lane late Thursday night.
Metro Police tell News4 the shooting happened at the Paddock at Grandview Apartment complex around 11:30 p.m..
Officers arriving on scene found the 16-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of the complex.
Police say there were no witnesses to the shooting but have learned that there was a black sedan leaving the scene at the time of the shooting.
The boy was taken to Vanderbilt UMC and is currently in critical condition.
Police are now working to find a suspect.
Follow News4 for updates.
