NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A total of 12 guns were stolen from cars in Nashville last week, according to Metro Police.
Five of the guns stolen were reportedly taken from unlocked vehicles.
Police say the guns are often taken from cars parked in parking garages and private residences and are stolen by "young people who later use these weapons in violent criminal acts, including homicide."
193 guns have been stolen from cars this year, according to police.
Police also say 54 cars were stolen last week, 36 of which had been left unlocked and with the keys inside. Four of the cars had been left running while the driver was away.
Police say stolen vehicles are also routinely involved in additional crimes, including carjackings and robberies.
Metro Police encourages the public to lock their cars at night and secure any valuables left inside, especially guns.
