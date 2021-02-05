NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have confirmed that 15-year-old Trameisha Farris has turned herself in to Juvenile Detention Saturday afternoon.

Metro Police identified two teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly shooting of a 15-year-old male on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators are still looking to locate 16-year-old Wilton Alexander in connection with Edgar J. Utley V's deadly shooting. Police said Utley was shot on his home's front porch on Pointer Court in Antioch.

Police said a female who is believed to be Farris visited Utley. Farris was in the house for about ten minutes before police said they both came out on his porch. That's when police said a male believed to be Alexander was hiding and waiting for Utley.

Police said there was a struggle between Utley and the male and Utley was shot. Police said Utley died after being rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The male and the female fled the area. 

Investigators said robbery is believed to be the motive. Police believe Alexander and Farris are traveling together. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police at 615-742-7463.

A GoFundMe page has been setup for medical expenses and final arrangements. The fund has raised more than $700 and to donate, click here

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.