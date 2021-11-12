NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man outside a Broadway bar early Friday morning.
Police said the incident started as an unidentified man exited Jason Aldean's Kitchen Rooftop Bar, located at 307 Broadway, just before 2:30 a.m.
The victim told police that the unidentified suspect "spoke to him aggressively, and the two began to scuffle on the sidewalk." Finally, the victim told police that he punched the suspect in the face and tried to leave the area.
However, he told police that he realized that he had been stabbed multiple times a short time later. Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are continuing their investigation as they try for the identification of the suspect.
Stay with News4 for updates as more information is made available.
