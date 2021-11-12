NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a stabbing on lower Broadway early Friday morning.
Police say a person was stabbed just before 2:30 a.m. Friday morning at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar.
The person was transported to the hospital and his/her condition is unknown.
Stay with News4 for updates as more information is made available.
