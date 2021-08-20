NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two people trying to buy marijuana in downtown on Thursday were assaulted, and the other was robbed.
Two people from Virginia were leaving a bar on Broadway when police said they met up with the suspects. The victims told police that they got into the suspect’s car to purchase marijuana.
The suspects drove the victims to the Wells Fargo in the 1700 block of West End Avenue, where police said they “demanded the victims’ PINs” and “take all the money out of their accounts.”
Police said one of the suspects was armed with a semi-auto handgun. While one of the people did not want to fight back, police said the other “refused and tried to fight with the suspects.”
Police said the suspects could get money out of the ATM and assaulted the person who refused to compile.
The suspects drove off with one of the victims and dropped them off on the side of the interstate. He told police he walked up the ramp, and someone gave him a ride back to the hotel.
