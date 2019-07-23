NORTH NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Concerns are growing about kids getting their hands on guns.
The latest case involves a toddler accidentally shooting himself with his dad's gun in Nashville.
He's expected to be alright.
Metro police said the child's parents flagged down officers saying their two year old got their hands on a gun and accidentally shot himself in the arm.
It happened near Dr. DB Todd Boulevard and Buchanan Street in North Nashville on Monday night.
"We find these types of shootings both tragic and incredibly frustrating because they are 100% preventable," Beth Joslin Roth with Safe Tennessee Project said.
Firefighters at a nearby station helped the boy and his family until he was taken to the hospital.
Roth pushes for safely storing guns away from children.
“The most important responsibility any gun owner has is making sure that their gun does not end up in the wrong hands especially in the hands of curious kids," Roth said.
So far, Roth said 18 shootings of this kind have happened across the state this year. 14 happened in 2018.
Roth said they've been working to change state law since 2016. It would put more responsibility on adult gun owners in situations like this, but it hasn't happened yet.
"The responsibility, the choice is up to them, how they store their guns and if they make an irresponsible, negligent choice that leads to the injury or death of a child then they should be held responsible," Roth said.
Roth also said the state could be on track to pass 2017 when 31 accidental shootings happened involving children.
DCS officials confirmed they have opened an investigation into this case. What remains unclear is if the father will face charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.