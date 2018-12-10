NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville city leaders have backed out of a plan to install listening technology to track shootings in high crime areas.
Mayor David Briley's office has been in talks with a company called ShotSpotter for most of the year. Once the ShotSpotter devices are installed, it sends an alert to police anytime the sound of gunfire is picked up, which would help police respond to the scene quicker.
The special devices would have been placed around Casey Homes and JC Napier Homes.
News4 reached out to the Mayor's office about the decision, they responded by saying "the year-one money was allocated by council in the budget, ShotSpotter requires two- or three-year contracts. For this reason, we have told ShotSpotter that we are not moving forward at this time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.