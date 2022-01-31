Hugo Sanchez-Rodriguez

Hugo Sanchez-Rodriguez is facing charges after a deadly crash on Sunday night.

 Metro Police

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A wrong-way driver is facing charges after a deadly crash on Sunday night.

Metro Police charged 32-year-old Hugo Sanchez-Rodriguez with vehicular homicide by intoxication and four counts of aggravated vehicular assault. The charges come after a crash on Interstate 440 on the Interstate 65 overpass around 9 p.m.

Sanchez-Rodriguez driving his 2019 Ford F-250 eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-440. Metro Police said his truck collided with a Toyota Corolla heading westbound.

Police said 45-year-old Kennetha Sawyers, of Nashville, died at the scene. EMS rushed her 15-year-old daughter to Vanderbilt Medical Center with "serious injuries." The police said she was in stable condition.

Police said Sanchez-Rodriguez "showed signs of impairment" at the scene. Police said Sanchez-Rodriguez had "an obvious odor of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet, and had watery, bloodshot eyes."

Police said Sanchez-Rodriguez and two of his three adult male passengers were not seriously injured in the crash. One of the passengers in the Ford F-250 suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.