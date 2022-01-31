NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A wrong-way driver is facing charges after a deadly crash on Sunday night.
Metro Police charged 32-year-old Hugo Sanchez-Rodriguez with vehicular homicide by intoxication and four counts of aggravated vehicular assault. The charges come after a crash on Interstate 440 on the Interstate 65 overpass around 9 p.m.
Sanchez-Rodriguez driving his 2019 Ford F-250 eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-440. Metro Police said his truck collided with a Toyota Corolla heading westbound.
Police said 45-year-old Kennetha Sawyers, of Nashville, died at the scene. EMS rushed her 15-year-old daughter to Vanderbilt Medical Center with "serious injuries." The police said she was in stable condition.
Police said Sanchez-Rodriguez "showed signs of impairment" at the scene. Police said Sanchez-Rodriguez had "an obvious odor of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet, and had watery, bloodshot eyes."
Police said Sanchez-Rodriguez and two of his three adult male passengers were not seriously injured in the crash. One of the passengers in the Ford F-250 suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
