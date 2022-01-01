NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a 32-year-old man after a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 24 early Saturday morning.
Police charged Kelvin Mejia-Romero with aggravated vehicular homicide after a three-vehicle crash around 2:45 a.m. on the westbound side of I-24 near Lickton Pike.
Mejia-Romero was driving his 2015 Nissan Rogue eastbound on the westbound side of I-24 when police said he crashed into a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Police said the driver of Silverado, 66-year-old Samuel Dismuke Sr., died at the scene.
EMS rushed Mejia-Romero to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mejia-Romero, who has two prior DUI convictions, told police that "he consumed eight or nine beers and showed indicators of impairment." Police analyzed a blood sample from Mejia-Romero for alcohol content.
