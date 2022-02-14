NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are working to identify the person they say held a woman at knifepoint, robbed her at work, and stole her vehicle Saturday afternoon.
A man entered the Cash Express on Charlotte Pike around 1:15 p.m.
Metro Police said he pretended to be a customer, filling out a loan application while waiting for another customer to leave the business. Once the store was empty of customers, Metro Police said the suspect went behind the counter and demanded money from the woman working, holding a pocket knife pointed at her.
After taking the money from the register and the safe, Metro Police said the suspect took the keys to her black Cadillac Escalade and told her to get in. Instead, the employee ran back towards the store while the suspect got into the driver's seat.
The suspect drove towards the employee, attempting to run her over, Metro Police said. However, Metro Police said he was unsuccessful before she made her way back inside the business. The Escalade was later found unoccupied on Jefferson Street underneath I-40.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or that may recognize the suspect should call Metro Police at 615-742-7463.
