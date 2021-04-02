NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police has identified the woman killed in a three-car crash in East Nashville Thursday night.
The crash reportedly happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Stainback Avenue.
Officials say 41-year-old Danielle Baines was driving her Kia Soul south at a high rate of speed when she veered left and crashed head-on into a parked, unoccupied Yukon. Baines vehicle then traveled to the right and hit a parked, unoccupied Camry.
First responders transported Baines to Skyline Medical Center where she died, according to police.
Her mother, 65-year-old Bonita Baines, was also in the Kia and taken to Skyline with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say it's unknown why Baines veered left causing the crash.
