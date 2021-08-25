Metro PD: Woman injured in Edgehill shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot in the collarbone in Nashville's Edgehill neighborhood just after midnight Wednesday.
Police say the woman was sitting in her car in a parking lot on the 1300 block of 11th Avenue South when she was shot by the unknown gunman.
Police say the woman ran into a nearby home and laid down on the couch before officers arrived.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in serious but stable condition, according to police.
Police are working to identify a suspect.
Follow News4 for updates.
