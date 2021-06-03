NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is in critical condition after she was found shot in a Hermitage parking lot Wednesday evening.
Metro Police say the woman was found lying outside a car in the parking lot on the 4100 block of Lebanon Pike just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Police have not identified a suspect at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
