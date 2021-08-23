NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot in the parking lot of an Antioch apartment complex on Monday morning.
Metro Police say the woman was shot inside of her parked car on the 1400 block of Arbor Crest Boulevard, in what they're calling a possible attempted robbery.
A suspect has not been identified at this time.
The woman was taken to the hospital.
