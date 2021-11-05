Brandi Michelle Rhodes
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged a woman with aggravated kidnapping accused of stealing a car with a one-year-old inside from Kroger last month.

Police said 33-year-old Brandi Rhodes caused an Amber Alert to be issued when she stole a car from the Inglewood Kroger on Oct. 6. Police said the parents were grocery shopping when they came out to find their car gone. Luckily, the police recovered the car a few hours later with the child inside.

With the use of surveillance video, investigators identified the suspect as Rhodes. On Wednesday, Rhodes was arrested after a person notified police of a stolen vehicle at the Mapco gas station in the 2600 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

In connection with the Kroger car theft, Rhodes is faces aggravated burglary, several counts of felony theft, and joyriding charges.

Police have cited the parents of a one-year-old child. Police have charged 29-year-old Ruhumuriza Mukunzi, 29, and the mother, 26-year-old Nyirankumi Nyirankumi by citation with child endangerment, a misdemeanor.

Police cited the two parents for misdemeanor child endangerment. According to Tennessee law, it's illegal to leave a child younger than seven unattended in a car if the conditions present a risk to the child's health or safety, the engine is running, or the keys to the vehicle are inside.

 

