NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a woman for shooting the wife of the owner of a smoke shop on Thursday.
Police charged 26-year-old Chelsea Earp with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. The arrest comes after a shooting at Joelton Discount Tobacco, located in the 6000 block of Clarksville Pike.
Earp entered the store where police said she pulled a semi-automatic handgun on the owner's wife and demanded money out of the register.
When Earp was leaving the store, police said the owner's wife grabbed a revolver and followed her out of the store. That's when police said Earp "turned around and fired at the woman." Police said the shot hit a glass door.
The owner's wife recognized Earp's vehicle and helped police track down the suspect.
Earp is being held on a $100,000 bond.
