NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman allegedly involved in several burglaries earlier this month has been arrested after hitting an unmarked police car and fleeing the scene Monday.
Police say Erica Gamble was parked at a gas station on Lafayette Street when they noticed the car matched the description of a vehicle involved in a burglary at Tootsies and Layla's Honky Tonk earlier this month.
Court documents show Gamble drove into an officer's vehicle, pushing it out of the way after officers identified themselves to her. She then fled the scene.
Gamble's vehicle was later found down the road on Fain Street.
She was taken into custody and admitted to driving away because her passenger has an outstanding warrant.
