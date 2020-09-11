DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Donelson Friday morning.
Metro Police tell us a 911 call for gunshots heard came in shortly before 5 a.m. at the U-Wash car wash on Donelson Pike.
Witnesses at the scene told officers they saw an assault and then heard two gunshots.
Officials say one person, who was shot at the car wash, fled on foot a half a mile down the road to Woodberry Drive for help.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening gunshot injuries.
Police have not yet identified any suspects in the shooting.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
