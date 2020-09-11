Shooting in Donelson
WSMV Photojournalist Thomas Davis

DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Donelson Friday morning. 

Metro Police tell us a 911 call for gunshots heard came in shortly before 5 a.m. at the U-Wash car wash on Donelson Pike.

Car wash

U-Wash car wash where police say the shooting took place.

Witnesses at the scene told officers they saw an assault and then heard two gunshots. 

Officials say one person, who was shot at the car wash, fled on foot a half a mile down the road to Woodberry Drive for help. 

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening gunshot injuries. 

Police have not yet identified any suspects in the shooting. 

This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.