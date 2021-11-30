NASHVILLE (WSMV) – A new Metro ordinance prohibiting the possession and consumption of open containers of alcohol on unenclosed entertainment transportation vehicles will take effect Wednesday.
Metro Police, personnel from the Transportation Licensing Commission, and the Beer Board will be working together to make sure the ordinance is being followed.
According to police, six officers and a sergeant will be around entertainment transportation pickup and drop off locations to remind businesses and their patrons of the new ordinance and to seek voluntary compliance.
Anyone who violates the ordinance is subject to a citation, which carries a $50 fine.
