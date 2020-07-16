NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An attempted murder-suicide investigation is underway at an apartment complex near the Nashville International Airport Thursday morning.
Metro Police tell us they responded to the Highland on Briley apartments off of Briley and Elm Hill Pike around 2 a.m. for a shooting.
Officers at the scene found a man in the breezeway dead with what they believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Investigators say a trail of blood was found leading to an empty parking spot of the apartment complex. Shortly after, a woman arrived at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at The Highland on Briley apartment complex.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) July 16, 2020
The woman told police her boyfriend tried to kill her before shooting himself.
An investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on air and online for updates.
