NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police used surveillance footage and cell phone data to locate and arrest two men connected to a gas station shooting in May.

According to separate affidavits, a shooting at Marathon gas station off Trinity Lane on May 16 resulted in one man dead and another seriously injured. The ensuing investigation found that different shooters shot the two victims.

Surveillance footage from the gas station showed 39-year-old Dujuan Dunlap emerged from his car at the gas pump at the Marathon gas station off Trinity Lane around 2:30 a.m. The affidavit states Dunlap opened fire on a man, later identified as Bobby McGuire, walking through the station. Police said surveillance footage shows Dunlap was aiming for McGuire.

The affidavit states that another man, identified as Christopher Cox, was struck while pumping gas by a separate shooter.

Both men were transported to Vanderbilt Hospital, where the affidavit states McGuire was “pronounced deceased upon arrival." Police said Cox sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and the face.

Officers were unable to identify this second shooter until September when a cartridge casing found at the scene was matched to a gun belonging to 37-year-old Gabrieal Jordan. Police arrested Jordan Monday and charged him with criminal homicide. Police previously arrested Dunlap on May 17 and also charged him with criminal homicide. Both men remain in custody.