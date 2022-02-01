NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night.
Police said the unidentified boy was shot in the leg near a store on the 1100 block of Bell Road. EMS took the teen to the hospital, where he is expected to be OK.
Police said the teen was uncooperative with their investigation. However, they reviewed nearby security footage showing the boy approaching two other teens and then exchanging gunfire.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Metro Police.
