Metro PD: Teenager injured in Edgehill shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in Nashville's Edgehill neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Police say the boy was hit in the arm after at least 20 shots were fired in the area near the corner of Horton Avenue and 13th Avenue South.
The victim reportedly told police he didn't know why the gunman started shooting, and took off running after hearing the shots begin.
Police say the teen was hit in the arm.
Three cars in the area were also hit in the shooting.
Police are now searching for a suspect.
