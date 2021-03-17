NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged 17-year-old Eric Ishimwe with criminal homicide for Wednesday night's shooting around the 3900 block of Rock Creek Drive.
Officers responded to a shooting call around 5 p.m. at the Ishimwe home where they found 16-year-old Kevin Niyibizi killed from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Ishimwe told Detective Chris Dickerson that he was playing around with the gun that Niyibizi brought to the home when he pulled the trigger fatally wounding Niyibizi.
Ishimwe is now booked at juvenile detention.
