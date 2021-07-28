NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police's Hazardous Devices Unit is investigating after a suspicious item was discovered on the front porch of a home in the Priest Lake area Wednesday morning.
Residents reportedly discovered the device after police responded to a shots fired call at the home on the 3000 block of Anderson Road.
Police say the home has been targeted in the past.
Police did not report any injuries from the shots fired call.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.