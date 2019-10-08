NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on multiple charges.
Police say 29-year-old Adrian Russell is wanted on charges of aggravated burglary and burglary, along with a charge of failure to appear on those charges.
Russell is accused of breaking in to a number of homes and businesses in the Buchanan district in North Nashville.
Police said he is known to frequent the Buchanan Street area in North Nashville.
Russell has previously been convicted on charges of theft, assault, evading arrest, and forgery.
If anyone knows where he is, or thinks he may have been seen, please contact the MNPD North Precinct Investigations at 615-862-7901.
