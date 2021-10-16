Metro PD: Suspect uses chemical on clerk during gas station robbery

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for the man who used a chemical spray on a clerk at a gas station during a robbery on Thursday morning.
Police released a photo of the man wanted for the robbery at the Mapco at 1090 Murfreesboro Pike around 5:15 a.m. During the robbery, police said the man took money from the register before fleeing in a white Honda SUV.
It is unclear if the clerk was seriously injured during the robbery. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
This man is suspected of robbing the Mapco at 1090 Murfreesboro Pike on Thursday at 5:15 a.m. He used chemical spray on the clerk and then took cash from the register. He fled in a white Honda SUV. Know him? Please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/2uZ0mDWsLV— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 16, 2021
