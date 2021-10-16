Metro PD: Suspect uses chemical on clerk during gas station robbery
Metro PD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for the man who used a chemical spray on a clerk at a gas station during a robbery on Thursday morning.

Police released a photo of the man wanted for the robbery at the Mapco at 1090 Murfreesboro Pike around 5:15 a.m. During the robbery, police said the man took money from the register before fleeing in a white Honda SUV.

It is unclear if the clerk was seriously injured during the robbery. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.