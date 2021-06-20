UPDATE: Metro Police tell News4 they are looking for Thomas Givens, 41, and have sworn out an arrest warrant for criminal homicide.
If you know where Givens is, you can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives continue to investigate a deadly shooting in Nashville late Saturday night.
Metro Police said Ernest Johnson was shot and killed outside an apartment in the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.
Before the deadly shooting, police said the male suspect and a woman were arguing. Johnson confronted the man, who pulled out a gun and shot Johnson "multiple times," police said. Johnson was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where police said he died from his injuries.
The suspect fled the area on a motorcycle. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers could remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
News 4 will have updates on-air and online when they became available.
