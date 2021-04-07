Metro Police

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested the suspect they say was behind two shootings on Fain Street in Nashville's Napier neighborhood. 

44-year-old Jenara Higgins was arrested Tuesday for shooting and injuring a 29-year-old woman on Fain Street back in December.

Police say Higgins implicated himself in the March killing of 59-year-old Linda McMurray — also on Fain Street — during an interview with detectives. 

Higgins has been charged with homicide and aggravated assault and is being held without bond, pending a hearing. 

