NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested the suspect they say was behind two shootings on Fain Street in Nashville's Napier neighborhood.
44-year-old Jenara Higgins was arrested Tuesday for shooting and injuring a 29-year-old woman on Fain Street back in December.
Metro Police have identified the woman who died after a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Nashville's Napier neighborhood.
Police say Higgins implicated himself in the March killing of 59-year-old Linda McMurray — also on Fain Street — during an interview with detectives.
Higgins has been charged with homicide and aggravated assault and is being held without bond, pending a hearing.
