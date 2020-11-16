Metro PD: Speed factor in deadly crash on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Speed played a factor in a deadly four-vehicle crash in Nashville on Monday morning, according to Metro Police.
Metro Police said 25-year-old Chevalier Walden, of LaVergne, died in the crash on Murfreesboro Pike near Mt. View Road.
Walden was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima "at a high rate of speed when he crested a hill and lost control in a curve," according to Metro Police.
Police said Walden died after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
During their investigation, police said Walden was not wearing a seatbelt. Police said there were no signs of alcohol or drug use by anyone involved in the crash.
Police said people in three other vehicles were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
