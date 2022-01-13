Metro PD: Smoke Depot owner arrested for fencing stolen merchandise

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested the owner of the Smoke Depot on Stewarts Ferry Pike for fencing stolen merchandise.
The Metro Police Fraud/Pawn Unit carried out the operation, which started in November. Police are alleging that the owner purchased about $7,300 in stolen cigarettes, alcohol & other household goods.
News 4 is working to gather more information and will have updates on air and online.
