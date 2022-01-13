Metro PD: Smoke Depot owner arrested for fencing stolen merchandise

Metro Police have arrested the owner of the Smoke Depot on Stewarts Ferry Pike for fencing stolen merchandise.

 Metro Police

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested the owner of the Smoke Depot on Stewarts Ferry Pike for fencing stolen merchandise. 

The Metro Police Fraud/Pawn Unit carried out the operation, which started in November. Police are alleging that the owner purchased about $7,300 in stolen cigarettes, alcohol & other household goods.

News 4 is working to gather more information and will have updates on air and online.

 

