NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested the owner of the Smoke Depot on Stewarts Ferry Pike for fencing stolen merchandise.

The Metro Police Fraud/Pawn Unit carried out the operation, which started in November. Police are alleging that the owner purchased about $7,300 in stolen cigarettes, alcohol & other household goods.

Metro PD: Smoke Depot owner arrested for fencing stolen merchandise Metro Police have arrested the owner of the Smoke Depot on Stewarts Ferry Pike for fencing stolen merchandise.

News 4 is working to gather more information and will have updates on air and online.