NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a man for shooting his sister inside a house in Nashville on Monday night.
Police responded to shots fired call at a home on Neill Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Police said an altercation between a brother and sister occurred when the brother pulled a gun and fired several times at his sister.
At least one of the bullets struck the sister, and EMS transported her to the hospital. Police said she is in critical but stable condition.
MNPD has the brother in custody.
