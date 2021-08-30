NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group of teenagers are in police custody after an overnight shooting and a chase with officers in a stolen vehicle.
Police say officers were following a stolen car on I-24 when one of the people inside the car shot back at them out their window.
Police set up a perimeter and command location near Ewing Drive to find the suspects in the shooting.
When police were at the command location they noticed a stolen Chevy sedan drive by and chased it to Brick Church Pike where it drove off the road into a ditch.
When News4 arrived on scene, the Chevy sedan and a Mercedes Benz were being towed away.
It was not immediately made clear how the Mercedes Benz was involved in the crash.
Police say the teenagers in the Chevy were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Police could not immediately confirm if the stolen Chevy was the same car that shot at officers on I-24 earlier Monday morning.
