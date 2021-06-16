Metro PD: Shoplifter shot by security guard outside Antioch Kroger

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A shoplifting suspect is in the hospital after they were shot by a security guard outside a Kroger on Mt. View Road.
Metro Police tell News4 the incident started just after 10 p.m. Tuesday when a security guard noticed a person shoplifting in the store.
The security guard followed the suspect out into the parking lot of the store before they jumped into a car. The driver reportedly fired a flare gun at the security guard, who returned fire with a handgun.
Police say the security guard was not seriously injured by the flare.
The two suspects drove off in their car but called 911 for help and admitted to being at the Kroger.
When police arrived at the suspect's location on Brewer Street they found them with a gunshot wound in the back.
The driver of the vehicle was reportedly not found at the scene.
The suspect is reportedly at the hospital and will be arrested after receiving treatment.
