NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for two suspects involved in a "running gun battle" along Nashboro Boulevard on March 22.
Police say the shooting started when two men approached a car in the parking lot of the Village Green Apartments and fired shots into the air.
One of the men in the car reportedly fled on foot. The suspects, armed with a semi-automatic rifle and a pistol, fired at him.
Police say the suspects ran off, but reappeared a short time later in a silver Dodge Charger as the victim ran down Nashboro Boulevard.
The suspects fired several shots at the victim, hitting him in the legs three times.
Police say the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.
Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the two-tone Charger or has any information about the gunmen to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.