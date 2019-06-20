NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A 20-year-old Nashville man is believed to have victimized seven women, in six separate cases.
Willie A. Williams is wanted for aggravated rape, aggravated robbery, and attempted aggravated robbery.
Some of the victims are reportedly escorts..
Willie A. Williams is 20-years-old, 6 foot 1 inch tall, and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has a "BLESSED" tattoo covering the front of his neck.
Williams is alleged to have arranged a meeting with one victim, and upon arrival at her hotel, he demanded her money and perform oral sexual acts upon him, while with a gun held to her head.
In another case, he is alleged to have arranged a meeting with another victim for a "date" in an apartment complex parking lot. When she arrived she said he got into the passenger seat of her vehicle, with a large hunting knife. Whe she began screaming for help, he took off.
Williams is also a suspect of sexual assault of one 26-year-old woman in February, two others, age 27 and 34, in May, and another 30-year-old woman on June 14th.
Police say he also encountered a 21-year-old in a business parking lot on Donelson Pike, asking if she wanted to buy marijuana. She noted his phone number and called later to arrange a meeting. When he arrived at her motel, he again pulled a gun on her, demanding she perform oral sexual acts upon him.
Police warn the public to presume Williams will be armed.
If you see him, or know where he may be, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463, and a cash reward is available for a tipster who provides information leading to his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.