NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Metro Police Department is trying two gunmen who fired shots around 3:00am Monday morning next to a hotdog stand near Broadway.
Police said on Monday an altercation at a hotdog stand in the alley between Jason Aldean's and Broadway Brewhouse escalated when the men fired a total of 6 shots at each other.
One 30-year-old man was non-critically wounded in the altercation. Bystanders fled the scene.
The shooting victim was treated and released from the hospital Monday morning.
Police say witnesses say one of the gunmen was the man in the red shirt seen in surveillance photos and the man in the black shirt was part of the group with him.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.