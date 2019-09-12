NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Investigators with Metro PD have identified the suspect sought for the killing of a 19-year-old near Cayce homes Wednesday night.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 40-year-old Theymous Hicks for criminal homicide in the shooting death of 19-year-old Rodney Bates Jr.
Police say the two had allegedly argued earlier in the day, but the actual motive of the shooting remains under investigation.
Bates was shot multiple times Wednesday night just after 10:00pm in the 700 block of South 7th Street. Emergency crews transported him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died from the gunshot wounds.
The suspect was previously convicted on charges of rape, aggravated assault, and weapons violations. Police say Hicks was on probation for six years after a 2018 arrest and conviction for cocaine possession.
If anyone has information regarding where Hicks may be, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.
