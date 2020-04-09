NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Officers are searching for a man who allegedly ran across 8 lanes of traffic on I-65 after leading police on a pursuit Thursday morning.
Metro Police say this all started with a call for a domestic related kidnapping on Broadway that resulted in a chase.
The man eventually got on I-65 southbound going in the wrong direction before his car burned up and stopped near the Trinity Lane exit.
We're told by officers at the scene that the man ran across I-65 and is now being searched for near Grizzard Avenue.
A woman in the car involved in the chase got out safely. Officers say the vehicle the suspect was driving was report stolen.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.