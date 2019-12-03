NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville Police, working on a tip, were at a home located on Treutland Avenue at Meridian Street searching for the four escaped teens.
After an extensive search by Metro Police and their SWAT team, it was asserted that none of the four teens were located in the home, and cleared the scene after an hour.
Previous Coverage:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.