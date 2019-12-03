WSMV News4 BREAKING NEWS 2019

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville Police, working on a tip, were at a home located on Treutland Avenue at Meridian Street searching for the four escaped teens. 

After an extensive search by Metro Police and their SWAT team, it was asserted that none of the four teens were located in the home, and cleared the scene after an hour.

Previous Coverage:

Facility supervisor on 911 call: "Do I contact 911?" nearly 1 hour after teens escaped
Metro Police chief announces investigation into Saturday’s juvenile escape
One of four juvenile escapees added to TBI Most Wanted list

