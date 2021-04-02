NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is warning the public of scammers that have been using caller ID spoofing to impersonate the police and scam victims.
The MNPD’s Special Victims Division says they have received multiple calls from victims of the scam claiming that the scammers are calling from an MNPD phone number.
The victim's told police the scammers threatened that they were under investigation for sending explicit photos to a minor and that there would be no prosecution if they paid the alleged family of the child.
This common caller ID spoofing scam can be difficult to spot and is still being used by scammers to trick people into providing valuable information or money.
MNPD provided tips to avoid spoofing scams like these:
